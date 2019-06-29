Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €27.20 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €27.20 ($31.63) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.20 ($37.44) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Vivendi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €28.35 ($32.97).

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA:VIV opened at €24.21 ($28.15) on Wednesday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1-year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.40.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.