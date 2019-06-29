Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$180.00” Price Target for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has been assigned a $180.00 price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.77. 2,883,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,859. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.62. Accenture has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $187.31. The firm has a market cap of $123.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Accenture had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $3,261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,005.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $411,969.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,898,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 455.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

