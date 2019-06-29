Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Longbow Research cut Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.50 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.48.

Shares of QSR opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Daniel S. Schwartz sold 1,041,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $70,722,950.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,335,919.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 127,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $8,709,591.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,160,940.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 357.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

