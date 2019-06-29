Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,598,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 513,492 shares.The stock last traded at $34.67 and had previously closed at $34.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRAY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. Cray had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cray Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cray news, VP Brian C. Henry sold 52,409 shares of Cray stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $1,659,268.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Henry sold 3,591 shares of Cray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,919 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAY. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Cray by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 329,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cray by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 750,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cray by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing products for high-performance computing, data analytics, and AI markets. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

