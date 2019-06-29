Cowen Analysts Give Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) a $100.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.82 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup set a $98.00 price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Shares of RS stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.42. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.61%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $246,875.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,255 shares in the company, valued at $761,853.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg J. Mollins sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $2,295,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,008 shares of company stock worth $3,580,455. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 279.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 166.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

