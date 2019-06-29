Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading 6.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as high as $126.50 and last traded at $126.50. 1,853,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,508,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.94.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.38.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,841 shares in the company, valued at $12,268,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $450,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,119 shares of company stock valued at $45,141,688. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Coupa Software by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -188.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

