Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLGX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Corelogic to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Corelogic stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Corelogic has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Corelogic had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $417.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corelogic news, Director David F. Walker sold 2,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 1,900 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,840 shares of company stock worth $1,062,405. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Corelogic by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,566,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,846,000 after acquiring an additional 95,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,337,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,395,000 after purchasing an additional 129,178 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,212,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,376,000 after purchasing an additional 236,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82,197 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Corelogic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,623,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,256,000 after purchasing an additional 185,629 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

