Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 7000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cordoba Minerals Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.