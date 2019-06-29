Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connecticut Water Service from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Connecticut Water Service from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Connecticut Water Service in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Connecticut Water Service stock opened at $69.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32. The company has a market capitalization of $830.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.03. Connecticut Water Service has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $70.44.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.86 million during the quarter. Connecticut Water Service had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts predict that Connecticut Water Service will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Connecticut Water Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Connecticut Water Service’s payout ratio is presently 57.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 312.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 315.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water and provides wastewater services.

