Comparing Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) and Brunswick Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp 30.23% 15.73% 1.51%

This table compares Brunswick Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Bancorp $8.95 million 3.30 $680,000.00 N/A N/A Merchants Bancorp $190.15 million 2.57 $62.87 million $2.07 8.23

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Brunswick Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 43.4% of Merchants Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brunswick Bancorp and Merchants Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Merchants Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Merchants Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Brunswick Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Brunswick Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brunswick Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Merchants Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Brunswick Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brunswick Bancorp

Brunswick Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Brunswick Bank & Trust that provides various personal and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, certificate of deposit, IRA accounts, and time deposits; and offers various loans, including commercial mortgages, small business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as equipment financing loans. It also provides merchant services; and direct deposit of payroll, electronic banking, night depository, safe deposit box, combined statements, medallion signature guarantee, and notary services, as well as Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, such as various types of deposit products comprising checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, commercial real estate, mortgage, and other consumer loan products; and letters of credit, as well as engages in the retail banking, agricultural lending, single family mortgage lending, small business administration lending, and correspondent lending and servicing businesses. It operates 14 offices. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

