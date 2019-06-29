Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Community Bank System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Community Bank System has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

CBU stock opened at $65.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Community Bank System has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $67.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $200,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,090.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $294,102.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,439.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.