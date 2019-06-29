Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

“We tweaked our 2Q quarterly estimates that would have resulted in no change to our $48 target price; however, a move to a YE 2020 target from YE 2019 drove a $6 increase in our target price to $54. In summary, our 2Q changes were: 1) immaterial in cable (+196K 2Q net new data subscribers vs. +220K previously [recall 2Q19 data results of +260K (1 gig/other speed enhancements + standalone data push) were a positive outlier with the previous 5 year (’13-’17) average 2Q data result = +193K] -195K video sub losses vs. -175K previously and unchanged revenue (+3.8%) and EBITDA (6.5%) 2Q growth, 2) adjusted Sky estimates for weakness in the pound relative to the dollar, 3) adjusted NBC revenue downward ~$500M entirely related to volatile film results and 4) positively adjusted our Hulu valuation based on the announced Disney transaction.”,” Pivotal Research’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.16.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43. Comcast has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,307 shares of company stock worth $20,327,244. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,157,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Comcast by 6,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017,459 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Comcast by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,274,883 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $690,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

