Coin Lion Price Down 3.2% This Week (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Coin Lion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $703,728.00 and approximately $1,685.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00291477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.31 or 0.01781134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00151877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00029666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.