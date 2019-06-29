Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Civista Bancshares reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.22 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 16.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. BidaskClub lowered Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,654.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 474.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 893.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,472. The firm has a market cap of $340.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Civista Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civista Bancshares (CIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.