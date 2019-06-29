Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood set a $63.00 price target on Citizens Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.17. Citizens Financial Services has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 13.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citizens Financial Services news, Director Christopher W. Kunes acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

