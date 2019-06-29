Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

CHDN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Churchill Downs from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

CHDN opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $74.58 and a 52-week high of $117.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.83 per share, with a total value of $50,915.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

