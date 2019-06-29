Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE:CMCM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 20153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cheetah Mobile and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.01 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $502.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.45.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Cheetah Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCM. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 595.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 372,738 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $1,292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 573,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheetah Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

