Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Century Casinos posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Century Casinos by 533.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Century Casinos by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.70. 328,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,745. The stock has a market cap of $285.27 million, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. Century Casinos has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.41.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

