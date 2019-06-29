Carpetright’s (CPR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carpetright (LON:CPR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Carpetright from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

CPR opened at GBX 15.80 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million and a PE ratio of -0.34. Carpetright has a 12 month low of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 36 ($0.47).

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

