Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Canuc Resources Corp (CVE:CDA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA)

Canuc Resources Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's exploration project is the San Javier Project comprising silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits located in the state of Sonora, Mexico. It also engages in the development of oil and gas properties located in Texas, the United States.

