Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 566,600 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 614,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 498,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,554. Calyxt has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 8,089.53%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, insider Daniel F. Voytas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $61,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $26,376.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,854 shares of company stock worth $130,529 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calyxt by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calyxt by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calyxt by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Calyxt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLXT shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

