Brokerages Set Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Price Target at $179.38

Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Visa from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,440,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,776,073. Visa has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $174.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.30. The company has a market capitalization of $341.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

