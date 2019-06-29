Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $167.17

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.17.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cummins from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 target price on Cummins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,921,000 after acquiring an additional 160,319 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $2,278,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,654. Cummins has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $171.84. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.36.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.69. Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

