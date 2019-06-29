Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Hubbell reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities set a $146.00 price target on Hubbell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 2,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $259,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Arthur Poyck sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $30,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,468. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 1,030.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 300.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $130.40. 677,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,048. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

