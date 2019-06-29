Brokerages Expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.33. Cenovus Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cenovus Energy.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. ValuEngine cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 41,302,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.82. 2,555,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,981,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.0373 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

