Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.72 Million

Brokerages forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $29.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.98 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $29.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $119.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.81 million to $121.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.68 million, with estimates ranging from $117.81 million to $131.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $33.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 97.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Getty Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 206.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,862. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 81.87%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.