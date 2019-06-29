Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report $1.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 million. Epizyme posted sales of $12.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $12.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 million to $17.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $36.13 million, with estimates ranging from $5.18 million to $70.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPZM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, May 30th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In other news, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $1,372,667.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $25,095.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,203 shares of company stock worth $1,412,101. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 992.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 10.4% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 13,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

EPZM stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 12.55. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

