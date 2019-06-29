British Land (LON:BLND) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BLND. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on British Land from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on British Land in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a hold rating and a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 625.62 ($8.17).

BLND opened at GBX 538.40 ($7.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 542.48. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 520 ($6.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 679.80 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. British Land’s payout ratio is -1.03%.

In other news, insider William Jackson acquired 2,310 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £13,836.90 ($18,080.36). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 7,774 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.99) per share, with a total value of £41,590.90 ($54,345.88). Insiders acquired a total of 10,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,288 in the last quarter.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

