Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut Bonavista Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Bonavista Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.15.

Get Bonavista Energy alerts:

Bonavista Energy stock opened at C$0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bonavista Energy has a one year low of C$0.46 and a one year high of C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bonavista Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonavista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonavista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.