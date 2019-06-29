BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.96.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $152.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Ryan Ellson acquired 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,430 shares in the company, valued at $409,632.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 100,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,219,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,807,765.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,051,600 shares of company stock worth $18,886,284.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

