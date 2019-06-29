BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$52.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Fortis and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$51.56.

FTS opened at C$51.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.70. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$40.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.27. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion and a PE ratio of 20.27.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.7699998 EPS for the current year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

