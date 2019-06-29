Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 124.00%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 65,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,309,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 411,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Smith sold 116,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,325,196.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 411,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,230,542.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.