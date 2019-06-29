Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 33,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $581,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $87,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,031.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,379. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,987,000. Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 297,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSM opened at $15.50 on Monday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $83.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

