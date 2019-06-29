Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNOEF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

Get Bionomics alerts:

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancer in Australia, France, and the United States. It operates through Drug Discovery and Development, and Contract Services segments.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.