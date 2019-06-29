Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Bionomics (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BNOEF opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Bionomics has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.
About Bionomics
Read More: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.