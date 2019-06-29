BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) vs. Garrison Capital (OTCMKTS:GARS) Head-To-Head Contrast

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Garrison Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -21.13% N/A N/A Garrison Capital -3.06% 8.29% 3.05%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Garrison Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrison Capital 0 1 1 0 2.50

Garrison Capital has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Given Garrison Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Garrison Capital is more favorable than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Garrison Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $20,000.00 707.66 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Garrison Capital $38.78 million 16,053,138.47 -$1.57 million $1.01 38,405,940.59

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Garrison Capital.

Volatility and Risk

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrison Capital has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garrison Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Garrison Capital pays out 91.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.6% of Garrison Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Garrison Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrison Capital beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

About Garrison Capital

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, one-stop senior secured or unitranche loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

