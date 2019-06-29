Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $23.00 price objective on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Big Lots from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $194,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,734 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $180,791.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

