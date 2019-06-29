BidaskClub Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to “Hold”

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BECN. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

BECN opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.72. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 11,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $401,634.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,288.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 4,625,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070,351.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 45.6% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $63,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3,532.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

