BidaskClub Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 2.43.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,560.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $2,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,349.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Scientific Games by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Scientific Games by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.