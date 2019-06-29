BidaskClub Downgrades Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) to Sell

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Republic First Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

FRBK stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 million, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $24.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Harry Madonna purchased 10,000 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 698,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,288.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $97,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schaller Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,797,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 58,035 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 2,165,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,369,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,736,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 145,523 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. It offers consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

