Barclays Begins Coverage on Finablr (LON:FIN)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Finablr (LON:FIN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Finablr in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective for the company.

Shares of Finablr stock opened at GBX 150 ($1.96) on Tuesday.

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

