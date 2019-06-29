Bank of America Reiterates Buy Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

SLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.68.

Schlumberger stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $486,635,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 139,145.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,140,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135,364 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3,478.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,436,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,747,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,238,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,883 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

