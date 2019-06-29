Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €5.05 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.05 ($5.87) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.18 ($7.19) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.01 ($5.82).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

