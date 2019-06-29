Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems to $34.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $7,906,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $12,620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,427,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 864,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,074,006. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Ffcm LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

