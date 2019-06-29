Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.15. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADP. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.33. 1,946,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.40. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 72.64%.

In other news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,499,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 1,706 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $281,507.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $522,489,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,564.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 3,468,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

