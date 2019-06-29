Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $53.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 4,011.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 198,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 232,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 112,489 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

