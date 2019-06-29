ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.67.

ATN International stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. ATN International has a 52 week low of $51.86 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $903.49 million, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.43.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. ATN International had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $103.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In related news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 1,250 shares of ATN International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $77,362.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,103.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 211,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,015,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

