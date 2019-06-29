Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) versus Futu (NYSE:FHL) Critical Comparison

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.7% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Associated Capital Group and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Futu 0 2 0 0 2.00

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $40.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. Futu has a consensus target price of $17.62, suggesting a potential upside of 66.70%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Associated Capital Group.

Dividends

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Futu does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group -55.98% 1.01% 0.91% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Futu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $22.78 million 37.03 -$58.10 million N/A N/A Futu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Futu has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Associated Capital Group.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Futu on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

