ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares Gap Up to $10.82

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $10.82. ArQule shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 158,996 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARQL shares. BidaskClub upgraded ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ArQule in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ArQule from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArQule in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.96.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a negative net margin of 83.15%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ArQule in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL)

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

