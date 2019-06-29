Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.10. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.46% and a negative net margin of 124.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 927,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 111,968 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

