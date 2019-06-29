Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) PT Set at $46.00 by HSBC

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) has been given a $46.00 price objective by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 100.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WTR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $37.00 target price on shares of Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of Aqua America stock traded up $844,875,989.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $844,876,030.00. 1,768,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 599,202,858.16, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Aqua America has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Aqua America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,400,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,972,000 after acquiring an additional 256,460 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aqua America during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua America by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 523,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 370,102 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aqua America by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aqua America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 254,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

